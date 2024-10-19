Ted Lasso season 4 shown in listings

TV production database hints at a fourth season of the popular Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’.

The Film & Television Industry Alliance had a production list that has ‘Ted Lasso (Season 4) on it, which means the content is either in development or production. While details are hidden from the public, the shooting location is said to be in London and the US. The shoot date for season 4 is slated to start on January 6 next year, but there is no information on the end date or how long production will be. It’s worth noting that Apple or the production company has not made any mention or announcement about the fourth season. Additionally, there is no information on the storyline for the season or if there will be a fifth one.

‘Ted Lasso’ is a highly popular TV series featuring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Phil Dunster, among others.