Apple TV

‘Ted Lasso’ team to begin production for fourth season

By Samantha Wiley
Ted Lasso

Filming for the fourth season of the hit TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ is scheduled to move forward in the summer.

Advertisements

A new report from Hollywood actress Hannah Waddingham claims that the ‘writing staff has been reassembled’. Waddingham mentioned that the writer was ‘incredible’ and the script was ‘so beautifully drawn’. The show would have ended in its third season, but there were rumors last year that the contracts were drawn up for the cast in hopes of another season. Rumors also state that filming would start in 2025.

Ted Lasso

The move was confirmed by a listing in October last year for a new series, and signings have confirmed that Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and the others were on board. In a New Heights podcast interview, Sudeikis revealed that the storyline would have Lasso coaching a women’s team. Shortly after, Apple went on a press release and said there would be a fourth season.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Myst
‘Myst’ developer to update game versions for Apple Silicon
1 Min Read
Trump
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Another Apple Pay alternative goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple highlights iPhone features in newest videos
1 Min Read
iPhones
Trade-in values rise for several Apple products
1 Min Read
Simple Methods to Ensure Mac Security 10 Easy Ways to Check for Viruses
macOS now gets Ransomware Protection from Arms Cyber
3 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air: A steal deal at $550 (USD)
2 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch with camera paused
1 Min Read
Apple’s silicon chip
Xiaomi Reveals Xring 01 custom chip
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
M3 Ultra MacBook Pro models discovered
3 Min Read
Lost your password?