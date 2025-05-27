‘Ted Lasso’ team to begin production for fourth season

Filming for the fourth season of the hit TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ is scheduled to move forward in the summer.

Advertisements

A new report from Hollywood actress Hannah Waddingham claims that the ‘writing staff has been reassembled’. Waddingham mentioned that the writer was ‘incredible’ and the script was ‘so beautifully drawn’. The show would have ended in its third season, but there were rumors last year that the contracts were drawn up for the cast in hopes of another season. Rumors also state that filming would start in 2025.

The move was confirmed by a listing in October last year for a new series, and signings have confirmed that Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and the others were on board. In a New Heights podcast interview, Sudeikis revealed that the storyline would have Lasso coaching a women’s team. Shortly after, Apple went on a press release and said there would be a fourth season.