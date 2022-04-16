Tehran Season 2 Apple TV+ Series Trailer Released

Apple has uploaded a trailer video of its upcoming season 2 of spy thriller ‘Tehran’.

Tehran – Season 2 official trailer is now available to watch on the Apple TV+ official YouTube channel. The two and a half minute video presents Glenn Close as an enigmatic character who’s helping Niv Sultan. The second season starts where the first left off, with the protagonist successfully infiltrating the region to disable Iran’s nuclear reactor.

‘Tehran’ debuted September 2020 and won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. The second season is expected to arrive on the Apple TV+ platform May 6 with the first two episodes and a new one each week.

Tehran Season 2 Apple TV Trailer

Niv Sultan is still in the second season alongside Shervin Alenabi and Shaun Toub. The entire season one of ‘Tehran’ is available to watch on Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month, alongside originals such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’.