The 2026 Leagues Cup Can be Streamed on Apple TV

The start of the Leagues Cup is tomorrow, the yearly competition for teams in Liga MX and Major League Soccer, with streaming of all 62 matches available on Apple TV for their subscribers to watch live.

All 18 Liga MX teams and 18 of the current 30 teams in the MLS will be competing in the event, with the top three teams getting a spot in this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup. Phase one of the tournament will start tomorrow until the 13th of August; the quarterfinals will start on the 25th until the 27th. The semifinals will be on September 1 and 2, and then the final matches for third and the finals will be scheduled on the 6th of September.

The Leagues Cup is featured across Apple’s services from all the MLS Stadiums located on Apple Maps, a hub dedicated to Leagues Cup in Apple News, and a warm-up playlist found on Apple Music. You also get real-time stats and scores in the Apple Sports App.