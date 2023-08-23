The 2nd-Generation Apple TV 4K is 29% Off

If you’re looking to get a significant discount on Apple’s streaming boxes, then this deal is for you. Today, the 2nd-generation Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage is down to just $126.95 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The 2nd-generation Apple TV already has Siri remote for improved navigation and voice control. With HDMI connectivity and 4K resolution, you’ll be able to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on a bigger picture. Wifi 6 and ethernet allow for both wired and wireless connections, and the box is small enough to fit into the back of the display without being visible.

The Apple TV 4K isn’t just for videos, though- you can access Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, or play Apple Arcade games with the remote or a connected game controller. Enhancements such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Digital audio round out the device’s specs. Buy the discounted 2nd-generation Apple TV 4K today!