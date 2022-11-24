The Apple TV 4K Drops to Just $79.99

An amazing deal has just opened up to celebrate Black Friday- today, you can buy the 2021 Apple TV 4K for just $79.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

Apple TV

A whopping $100 has been discounted on Apple’s streaming box. The 32GB storage should hold a fair amount of content, whether it be games, apps, or videos. You can experience the new Siri remote to navigate or play a particular video or music. Simply say ‘Hey Siri’ and the voice assistant will do it for you. At the bottom of the remote is a touch clickpad which works like a mouse.

As far as streaming box functions are concerned, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, and better framerates in games and streaming videos, thanks to the A12 Bionic chip. Aside from Apple TV+, you can also watch on your Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime, among others.

Get the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K for just $79.99 today!