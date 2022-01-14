‘The Beanie Bubble’ to premiere on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to have a new addition- an original film that details a popular 90’s fad.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ tells the story of Beanie Babies, an iconic toy that proliferated in the 90s and was created by Ty Warner. Apple describes it as ‘a celebration of the women who helped Warner gain success’. The project is the result of a collaboration between Imagine Entertainment and Apple. Kristin Gore will serve as the writer and Damian Kulash will serve as the director.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ will have Hollywood stars Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis appearing alongside Geraldine Viswanathan and Sarah Snook. Galifianakis is known for hosting the show ‘Between Two Ferns’, while Banks is known for her role in ‘The Hunger Games’.

The Apple TV+ film does not have a release date yet, but it will join other films in Apple’s streaming platform ‘Boys State’ and ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’.