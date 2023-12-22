Apple TV

‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for Apple TV+ 2nd season

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
The Buccaneers

The 1870s show ‘The Buccaneers’ has been renewed for a second season as announced by Apple.

‘The Buccaneers’ tells the story of a group of young American women in 1870 in search of future husbands. The show is based on an unfinished novel of the same name by author Edith Wharton, who wrote it in the 30s. It was an eight-part adaptation and was announced in 2022 for Apple TV+. Wharton began writing the novel and unfortunately passed away before she could finish, but left behind a detailed outline. A manuscript was published in 1938, and in 1993 was completed by Marion Mainwaring.

The Buccaneers

‘The Buccaneers’ stars Alisha Boe, Kristine Froseth, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Mia Threapleton, and Imogen Waterhouse. Katherine Jakeways, the series’ creator said in a press release that she’s delighted to ‘explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.’ Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Suspended in U.S. Online Store
3 Min Read
Apple Infinite Loop Store
Apple to Shut Down Iconic Infinite Loop Store
4 Min Read
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Save 20% on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
1 Min Read
Death Stranding
‘Death Stranding’ game delayed until 2024
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 4
‘Resident Evil 4’ launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is 35% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 removes Apple TV Wishlist feature
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 slated to have ANC, new case and design
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone will have capture button for taking videos
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
Apple News+
Apple News+ bolstered by two new publications
1 Min Read
Apple Store Barcelona
Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23
1 Min Read
Lost your password?