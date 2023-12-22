‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for Apple TV+ 2nd season

The 1870s show ‘The Buccaneers’ has been renewed for a second season as announced by Apple.

‘The Buccaneers’ tells the story of a group of young American women in 1870 in search of future husbands. The show is based on an unfinished novel of the same name by author Edith Wharton, who wrote it in the 30s. It was an eight-part adaptation and was announced in 2022 for Apple TV+. Wharton began writing the novel and unfortunately passed away before she could finish, but left behind a detailed outline. A manuscript was published in 1938, and in 1993 was completed by Marion Mainwaring.

‘The Buccaneers’ stars Alisha Boe, Kristine Froseth, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Mia Threapleton, and Imogen Waterhouse. Katherine Jakeways, the series’ creator said in a press release that she’s delighted to ‘explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.’ Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.