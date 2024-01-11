‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ to stream on Apple TV+

Apple has announced the launch of ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ on Apple TV+.

‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ is a docuseries featuring the NFL team’s 20-year journey of winning six Super Bowl wins and more. The series takes the viewer to the locker, the owner’s suite, and much more in an insider look at the ‘cost of greatness.’ Never before seen footage and interviews are revealed from the team’s archive.

Matthew Hamachek, Emmy award winner, is the director, and the series includes Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and famous fans for a definitive story about the New England Patriots’ reign in the NFL. Apple has released an official trailer on its YouTube channel to give viewers a sneak peek about the docuseries. The video is about a minute and a half in length offers insights as to what viewers can expect. ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ will become available on February 16.