Apple TV

‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ to stream on Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Apple has announced the launch of ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ on Apple TV+.

Advertisements

‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ is a docuseries featuring the NFL team’s 20-year journey of winning six Super Bowl wins and more. The series takes the viewer to the locker, the owner’s suite, and much more in an insider look at the ‘cost of greatness.’ Never before seen footage and interviews are revealed from the team’s archive.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Matthew Hamachek, Emmy award winner, is the director, and the series includes Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and famous fans for a definitive story about the New England Patriots’ reign in the NFL. Apple has released an official trailer on its YouTube channel to give viewers a sneak peek about the docuseries. The video is about a minute and a half in length offers insights as to what viewers can expect. ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ will become available on February 16.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is Half Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro reviewers to have briefings
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might have 1TB storage
1 Min Read
Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger
The Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger is 62% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
OLED iPad Pro more expensive, as per leak
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple opens new Vision Pro developer support page
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro now has an official release date
1 Min Read
Apple Studio
The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Huawei likely to top iPhone sales this year
1 Min Read
iPhone
Canadian iPhone owners may get batterygate settlement
1 Min Read
Mac Pro and Mac Studio
Next-Gen Mac Pro and Mac Studio on the way
1 Min Read
Apple iMac
The 2020 27-inch iMac is 35% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?