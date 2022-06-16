The Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote Gets a $49 Discount

Apple’s latest Apple TV device has several notable additions, including a new remote and 4K display capabilities. Today, you can get the Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote for just $129.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

The new Siri remote has a trackpad so you can navigate more intuitively within the tvOS ecosystem. Activate Siri and you won’t even need to scroll through the menus or buttons. You can connect up to 2 pairs of AirPods so you can listen privately and without waking up your neighbors or family members.

The Apple TV 4K boasts HDR and high frame rates, with Dolby Vision and Atmos for a more immersive experience. You can use AirPlay to share content from your Mac, iPad or iPhone. HomeKit camera feeds may also be viewed on Apple’s streaming box.

Enjoy the latest Apple TV 4K with a new Siri remote at $49 off. Buy it today!