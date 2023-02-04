‘The Matter of Black Lives’ launches on Apple TV

A collection of films has been released by Apple in celebration of Black History Month.

The Apple TV app highlights curated film content by Dr. Jelani Cobb, including ‘Wakanda Forever’, ‘East Lake Meadows’, and more. There’s also a short film detailing an interview with the esteemed journalist and how he chose the three-part collection. In the same page are a list of what Jelani is watching, movies produced or starring the journalist, and ‘Must-Sees’, which include ‘The Silent Twins’, Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues’, and ‘Loot’.

Jelani’s Black History Month collection is divided into three themes- Freedom in Black, Love, In Spite Of, and The Mosaic, with Freedom in Black available to view now. The other parts haven’t been released yet and are likely to be shown later this month.

Apple is celebrating Black History Month across its services, including Black History-focused content on Apple News, Books, Apple Maps, Podcasts, and Apple Music.