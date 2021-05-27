‘The Me You Can’t See’ and Season 2 of ‘Trying’ are now available on Apple TV+

Apple’s streaming service now has two new additions- a mental health documentary titled ‘The Me You Can’t See’ and the second season of comedy series ‘Trying’.

‘The Me You Can’t See’ is a docuseries with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey interviewing athletes, singers and popular figures regarding well-being and mental health. Along the way, the two share experiences of their own. Notable stars include Lady Gaga, Rashad Armstead, Zak Williams, Virginia Fuchs, DeMar DeRozan and more.

The second season of ‘Trying’ picks up where the couple Jason and Nikki left off. It will have 8 episodes in total, with new ones coming in every week. Recently the show has been green-lighted for a third season. ‘Trying’ stars Oliver Chris, Ophelia Lovibond and Imelda Staunton, and is written by Andy Wolton.

Apple TV+ users can check the app and begin watching the show or docuseries today. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is available on the iPad, Apple TV, iPhone and Mac.