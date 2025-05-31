‘The Morning Show’ season four to debut in fall

The fourth season of the highly popular TV series ‘The Morning Show’ is set to arrive on Apple TV+.

The new episodes will start airing on September 15, with new content appearing every week until November 19. The new season begins two years after season three, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston returning to their roles. Other actors and actresses include Jon Hamm, Boyd Holbrooke, William Jackson Harper, Aaron Pierre, Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman, and Billy Crudup.

‘The Morning Show’ season three gained a Critics’ Choice Award, an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and 16 Emmy nominations. Apple announced the season four renewal in May last year, just before the third season started, and the new season started production in early 2024. The Morning Show tells the story of a morning news broadcast network and what goes on behind it.