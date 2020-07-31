‘The Morning Show’ series script edited to reflect the real world

Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ will reflect some scenes that’s happening in the real world.

Mark Duplass, ‘The Morning Show’ actor reveals to Deadline that the 2nd season will have elements found in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duplass mentioned that the series already had two episodes in the bag before the corona virus shut down production, and now the crew is rewriting the scripts. The actor, who plays Chip Black also said that it happened in the first season when they had to integrate the #MeToo movement.

Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ garnered 8 Emmy nominations, including best actress and actor in a drama series (for Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell), and outstanding supporting actor in a drama series (for Mark Duplass). Production is currently on hiatus and there’s no word on when it will be back, and the second season has no release date either. Filming on other Apple TV+ series has been delayed as well due to the pandemic.