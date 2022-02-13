‘The New Look’ to premier on Apple TV+

Apple will have a brand-new thriller series set in the WW2 era and follows the success of Christian Dior.

‘The New Look’ tells the story of fashion icon Christian Dior and how he dominated the fashion industry at the turn of the 20th century. The series will star Ben Mendelsohn as Dior, alongside Juliette Binoche, who will portray Coco Chanel. It will mirror events that happened in real life and will be filmed entirely in Paris.

Todd Kessler is assigned as the show’s writer, who’s known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Damage’. He will also act as the executive producer and writer. Included in the show are interwoven sagas and stories of Dior’s rivals such as Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin, Givenchy, Coco Chanel and others.

Streaming date and production have yet to be determined, but it’s set to be an exclusive on Apple’s streaming service. Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 a month.