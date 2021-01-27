‘The Snoopy Show’ trailer video appears on YouTube

Apple has recently launched a promotional video teaser of its upcoming cartoon series, ‘The Snoopy Show’ ahead of its official release in February.

Apple TV+ official YouTube channel reads, ‘Starring the world’s most famous Beagle and his best bud Woodstock’ and invites the reader to watch the show on Apple TV+. The minute-long video begins with Charlie Brown taking Snoopy home and the scenes shifting from one adventurous scenario to another.

‘The Snoopy Show’ will be released for viewing February 5, to which 5 episodes are available. The company that made ‘The Snoopy Show’ has also released ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’ and ‘Snoopy in Space’ in 2019.

Apple has garnered seventeen Daytime Emmy Award nominations for its kid’s show content on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is a subscription based service that cost $4.99 a month, featuring originals such as ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Greyhound’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.