The Studio and Severance Apple TV+ Shows Receive Multiple Awards at 77th Emmy Event

By Samantha Wiley
A big night for Apple TV+ happened during the 77th Emmy Awards, where The Studio, a comedy series, and Severance, an Apple TV+ drama series, garnered a couple of wins during the event.


The Studio is a satirical take on the film industry of Hollywood starring Seth Rogen and other cast like Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O’Hara, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz. Guest stars for the show include Anthony Mackie, Ron Howard, Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, and more.

Severance is a drama series about the mysterious corporation called Lumon Industries that separates employees’ personal lives from their work lives when they’re at the office, and don’t remember a thing about work when they leave. The series stars Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, and more.

Both series have earned key awards, with the Studio receiving the Outstanding Comedy Series Award, Ryan Goldberg and Seth Rogen receiving the award for Outstanding Directors for the comedy show category, and Britt Lower receiving the Outstanding Lead Actress award for the drama series category.


