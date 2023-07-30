Third season trailer of ‘The Morning Show’ now live

Apple TV+ recently showed a new trailer video for the upcoming third season of ‘The Morning Show’.

‘The Morning Show’ is an award-winning newsroom drama exclusive to the Apple TV+ platform. In the third season, the network’s future is in trouble when a tech mogul gets into the fray. The third season will have ten episodes, with two available to watch when it goes live on September 13. The series features Hollywood personalities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, Juliana Margulies, and Nicole Beharie. Mimi Leder acts as the executive producer and director for the new season along with Charlotte Stoudt as executive producer and writer.

‘The Morning Show’ has garnered several awards, including a primetime Emmy for Billy Crudup for his performance, and a Screen Actors Guild award for Jennifer Aniston. The fourth season renewal was announced in May this year.