Thriller series ‘Hijack’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has gained a new thriller series featuring Hollywood actor Idris Elba.

‘Hijack’ is a thriller series with 7 episodes and tells the story of a hijacked plane hurtling towards London. The show will have notable star Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, who’s a business negotiator. Nelson will try to use his skills to save the lives of passengers.

‘Hijack’ is the first Idris Elba content to come out of the actor and Apple’s partnership. The star will also serve as executive producer through his label Green Door Pictures. Although the thriller series is announced today there’s no word on who else will play a role in the show, nor a release date on Apple TV+.

In similar news, Apple has released an official trailer for its upcoming true crime documentary ‘The Big Conn’ which will premiere on May 6.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month.