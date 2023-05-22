    Tim Cook spotted at Cannes Film Festival

    Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently spotted attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

    Cannes Film Festival

    In the TikTok video, Cook was seen conversing with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and both were wearing tuxedos. Apple is associated with the film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which could explain Cook’s presence at the prestigious event. It’s worth noting that ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ debuts at the Cannes.

    Cook posted on his Twitter account, saying that the company made Apple TV+ to ‘tell stories that make a difference’, and cited ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ as an example of his claim. The Apple CEO thanked director Martin Scorsese, Osage Nation, and others for ‘telling this important story’ and called the film festival ‘an unforgettable night’.

    A limited theatrical release is expected on October 6th and a public showing on October 20th. After that, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will launch on the Apple TV+ platform.

