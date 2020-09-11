‘Tiny World’ trailer now on Apple TV+ channel

Recently Apple announced that they are bringing more docuseries content for Apple TV+. Today, we get a sneak peek at what to expect when ‘Tiny World’ comes out October 2 on Apple’s streaming platform.

A trailer for ‘Tiny World’ has been released on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel. It’s one of three documentary series slated to arrive on Apple TV+ this fall, with the other two being ‘Earth at Night in Color’ and ‘Becoming You’.

Tiny World Trailer

‘Tiny World’ focuses on small creatures and their extraordinary survival mechanisms and interactions with other living things. Paul Rudd is the narrator of the show. The 2-minute video gives us a glimpse of the life of the tiniest creatures and their journey to eat, live and survive.

‘Tiny World’, ‘Earth at Night in Color’, and ‘Becoming You’ are all exclusive to the Apple TV+ platform. The Apple TV+ subscription service costs $4.99 a month and can be accessed via the Apple TV app.