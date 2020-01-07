Today at Apple Features ‘Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series’

Select Apple Stores will have a new Today at Apple event called ‘Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series‘, where participants can illustrate their Apple TV+ show ideas on the iPad.

TV+ production artists are to host the creative sessions, where they share how they came up with artwork for the original show and guide participants to create posters using the same illustration style. Apple Pencils and iPad Pros will be provided during sessions.

The event runs from January 6 to February 18, 2020. The first sessions will be at January 14 at Apple Michigan Avenue and January 28 at Apple Carnegie Library, featuring ‘For All Mankind‘ and ‘See‘, respectively. The next two planned are ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Servant’.

Today at Apple dates and times can be viewed at the Apple Store app or the Today at Apple calendar. Participants can use their Apple Wallet pass to check-in when they arrive in-store.