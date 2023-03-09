‘Today at Apple’ session lets participants make their own ‘Ted Lasso’ poster

Apple’s latest ‘Today at Apple’ session will have participants make a Ted Lasso ‘Believe’ poster themed with the return of the latest season.

The Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster has attendees using an iPad and Apple Pencil to make their own locker room sign, as per a press release statement. The workship is an addition to regular Today at Apple sessions and cannot be booked in advance.

Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ returns for a third season on March 15. The show is one of the more popular content in the Apple TV+ lineup, and tells the story of an American high school football coach who’s been hired to work with a professional England team. Season 3 is believed to be the last in the series and will conclude the show.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled with other services, including Apple Music and iCloud storage.