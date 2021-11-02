Tom Hanks discusses Apple TV+ film ‘Finch’ via first look premier

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks appears in Apple’s first look premiere video for its original film ‘Finch’.

The titular character is played by Hanks, who in-film is a robotics engineer in a post-apocalyptic Earth. He builds a robot, then takes a trip through the American West with his dog named Goodyear.

Hanks talks about Finch and his dog in the first look video and discusses the film’s theme and the bond between the engineer, his dog and robot. Furthermore, Hank says that ‘Finch’ is ‘optimistic, hopeful, and it’s just delightful’.

‘Finch’ is Tom Hanks’ second Apple TV+ film after ‘Greyhound’, a World War II film about a ship of the same name. ‘Greyhound’ was considered a blockbuster and earned a 2021 Oscar nomination for ‘Best Sound’.

The first look trailer is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel and is just under two minutes long. Those interested can sign up for Apple TV+ at $4.99 a month.