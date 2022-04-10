Tom Hiddleston to star in the Apple TV+ original series ‘The White Darkness’

Tom Hiddleston of the cinematic Marvel Universe fame is set to play a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama ‘The White Darkness’.

‘The White Darkness’ tells the story of Henry Worsley, a British army officer and explorer who led a pioneer route expedition in Antarctica in 2008. The Apple TV+ series is based on a novel of the same name and written by David Grann.

Tom Hiddleston is set to play the role of Worsley, who will also be the executive producer of ‘The White Darkness’. Hiddleston recently appeared in the Disney+ series ‘Loki’, as well as ‘The Essex Serpent’, another Apple TV+ content set to launch in May.

Soo Hugh is in charge of ‘The White Darkness’ development and is the same one who worked on ‘Pachinko’.

‘The White Darkness’ does not have a production or launch date yet, but it’s set to be exclusive content on the Apple TV+ platform.