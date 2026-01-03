Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released

A trailer for season three of Shrinking, a comedy show loved by many, has been uploaded by Apple TV. The show features a star-studded cast including Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Ted McGinley, and Lukita Maxwell, most of whom are Emmy nominees and award winners.

The series was produced by Warner Bros for the Apple TV. ‘Shrinking’ signifies the third collaboration of Apple with Warner Bros and Lawrence, along with the series that won multiple Emmys, Ted Lasso, and Bad Monkey. Currently, subscribers can stream Shrinking’s first two seasons on Apple TV.

Apple TV is a paid subscription that gives you access to their library of shows to watch, including comedies, dramas, documentaries, and movies for families. The service was released in November 2019 and panned out to be the first streaming service that features originals in the world.