Trailer Video for ‘Amazing Stories’ revealed

Apple has recently uploaded a trailer video on its official Apple TV YouTube channel for its upcoming sci-fi series ‘Amazing Stories’. The show is a remake of a 1980s series with the same name.

‘Amazing Stories’ will be showing on the Apple TV+ platform, with each episode having a new topic, similar to Little America or Twilight Zone. Steven Spielberg is the executive producer for the new iteration; he was also the one who created the original show. The minute-long video gives the viewer glimpses of what ‘stories’ they can expect from the show.

Amazing Stories trailer

The upcoming Apple TV+ exclusive will have stars like Robert Forster, Sasha Alexander, Josh Holloway, Victoria Pedretti and Dylan O’Brien. It’s set to become available to watch on March 6 and will have ten episodes for its first season.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and has a free one-month trial. Exclusive content for the platform include ‘Servant’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’, among others.