Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ released online

Apple has recently uploaded a trailer video for its upcoming sci-fi drama show ‘Invasion’.

‘Invasion’ tells the story of different people whose lives were changed when aliens came to our world. Simon Kinberg, known for his work in ‘The Martian’ and ‘Deadpool’ is set as the producer, with a cast consisting of Shamier Anderson, Sam Neill, Shioli Kutsuna, Golshifteh Farahani and Firas Nassar. Amy Kaufman, Jakob Verbruggen, Elisa Ellis and Audrey Chon will serve as the show’s executive producers.

The official teaser video is just a bit over 2 minutes long and shows disasters taking place throughout earth. Apple reveals that it will be a part of Apple TV+ and will launch October 22 this year. The debut will have three episodes and one new episode coming every week.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features a host of Apple original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Servant’ and ‘For All Mankind’, among others.