Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches

A new Apple movie trailer has appeared on YouTube.

‘Wolfs’ has an official trailer to show viewers what to expect. ‘Wolfs’ is an action comedy film featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The video tells the story of two underworld fixers and their chance encounter on a job. They quickly discover that they have a similar attitude and line of work, as well as dress styles. Then, Pitt and Clooney are forced to work together in a spiraling situation that includes guns, drugs, and a car chase. It’s worth noting that both Hollywood actors have worked together in the Oceans 11 franchise, and ‘Wolfs’ marks the first time they have been reunited since then.

The movie is a partnership between Apple and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and stars Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, and Amy Ryan, alongside Pitt and Clooney. ‘Wolfs’ will arrive in US cinemas on September 20 and probably launch on Apple TV+ after.