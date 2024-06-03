Apple TV

Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

A new Apple movie trailer has appeared on YouTube.

Advertisements

‘Wolfs’ has an official trailer to show viewers what to expect. ‘Wolfs’ is an action comedy film featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The video tells the story of two underworld fixers and their chance encounter on a job. They quickly discover that they have a similar attitude and line of work, as well as dress styles. Then, Pitt and Clooney are forced to work together in a spiraling situation that includes guns, drugs, and a car chase. It’s worth noting that both Hollywood actors have worked together in the Oceans 11 franchise, and ‘Wolfs’ marks the first time they have been reunited since then.

Apple TV+

The movie is a partnership between Apple and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and stars Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, and Amy Ryan, alongside Pitt and Clooney. ‘Wolfs’ will arrive in US cinemas on September 20 and probably launch on Apple TV+ after.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June
1 Min Read
Apple
Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 Control Center to get revamps
1 Min Read
iPhone 5s
iPhone 5s moves to the ‘Obsolete’ list
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch internationally in July
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is $15 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
‘Where Cards Fall’ arrives on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card ads go live
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Italy gains iOS Tap to Pay
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi Lineup on Sale! Get Up to $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?