Try the New Siri Remote and Apple TV 4K at Nearly $30 Off

The latest Apple TV is a definite improvement over its predecessors with a few noteworthy features such as a display calibration feature and 4K HDR playback. Today, you can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote for just $149.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Apple’s new streaming box has the A12 Bionic chip for a massive boost in app and game experiences, as well as video, audio and graphics. The jump to 4K HDR with Dolby Vision makes your favorite TV shows and movies appear brighter, more vivid and offers better immersion.

The new Siri remote now has a trackpad for intuitive controls, and you can command the voice assistant to complete tasks instead of having to navigate the menu yourself. The device also integrates well with HomeKit-supported devices as you can get a live view and control them.

Grab the 32GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote at a $29 discount today!