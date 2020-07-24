TV Series ‘Shining Girls’, Starring Elisabeth Moss Gets Contract with Apple

Apple has given the go signal to produce a series of ‘Shining Girls’, which will star Elisabeth Moss.

Once completed, the show will be on the Apple TV+ platform. The series is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, authored by Lauren Beukes. Appian Way, Leonardo DiCaprio’s company will be executive producer.

Shining Girls TV Show

‘Shining Girls’ is a thriller that focuses on a Chicago reporter named Kirby Mizrachi who hunts down her attacker. Elisabeth Moss will play Kirby in the series, which will join other drama content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘Defending Jacob’.

Moss has ties to Apple as she has agreed to be executive producer with DiCaprio. She’s known for recent work in shows like ‘Mad Men’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and films ‘The Invisible Man’.

As of the moment ‘Shining Girls‘ doesn’t have a release date yet but we can expect more news in the upcoming months.