tvOS 14 launches today

Apple’s newest tvOS for 4th and 5th gen Apple TV models is now available to download.

Apple TV users can get the update by going to their device’s Settings thru the System> Software Update. Those who have it on automatic update should see the changes immediately.

tvOS 14 has a wealth of new features, including the following:

Picture in Picture. Allows users to watch content in a smaller corner window while another runs.

New Home Area. For HomeKit devices controlled within the set top box. HomeKit feeds can be viewed in Picture in Picture as well.

Multiple Apple Arcade Users. tvOS can now track individual Apple Arcade users and their invitations, game levels, and leaderboards. Additional game controllers are also supported.

4K YouTube Videos. Aplpe TV users can now watch YouTube videos in 4K if it supports it. Audio sharing can be done with multiple AirPods.

The list of new features can be found in Apple’s official website.