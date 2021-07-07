tvOS 15 Brings Streamlined Apple TV Video Player

tvOS is set to introduce a new and improved video player interface within the Apple TV platform, notably discoverable controls and more readable titles.

Titles are now standardized across devices, including the Mac, iPad and iPhone, and Apple will be bringing that to the Apple TV app.

Movie and TV show titles will now appear larger right at the top left part of the screen along with the video progress bar. Episode titles show up in smaller type right above the series or movie. An information button has been added so users can view video descriptions, browse episodes or restart one.

The new operating system will no longer use the swipe down to call sound output, captions and video languages. Instead, a speech icon calls up subtitles, while a graph calls up audio range and another icon allows for picture in picture.

tvOS 15 will also have FaceTime SharePlay and Spatial Audio support. It should arrive this fall.