tvOS 15.3 launches for Apple TV 4K and HD

tvOS 15.3 has been released and is a major update for Apple TV devices.

The new operating system update follows the 15.2 launch just after a month. Apple TV users can download it by going to System via the Settings app and looking for the ‘Software Update’ option. An OTA, or over the air process can also take place if the option ‘automatic software updates’ is enabled.

While 15.2 boasts several improvements such as new screen savers, support for Apple Music Voice Plan and Photos Memories, 15.3 looks to be a stability patch. In the beta testing process there were no new features discovered, and it’s most likely an update that fixes bugs, adds small tweaks and improves overall performance.

Apple does not typically release patch notes for tvOS changes. However, Apple TV users might be able to find useful information by going to the tvOS support document on Apple’s official webpage.