tvOS 17.2 developer and public beta now available

The fourth beta for the upcoming tvOS 17.2 has been seeded for testing purposes.

Developers can download the tvOS 17.2 update through the Settings app on their Apple TV device. It’s worth noting that a registered account is needed to opt in through the beta program. tvOS updates are generally minor compared to ipadOS and iOS, featuring small improvements and bug fixes. However, 17.2 introduces a refreshed Apple TV app with a new sidebar, dedicated sections, and others. Watch Now, the Store, the Library, Sports, MLS Season Pass, and Apple TV+ are now located at the top, while other streaming services such as Prime Video, Discovery, ESPN, Comedy Central, CBS, and ABC are shown alongside them.

Going into each streaming service allows users to view available content. In addition, there’s a ‘My TV’ section that replaced ‘My Channels’. Just recently Apple has seeded the public beta version for tvOS 17.2 as well.