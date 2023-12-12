tvOS 17.2 finally arrives

Apple has launched tvOS 17.2 to the public, bringing bug fixes, performance improvements, and several new features.

17.2 arrives a month after 17.1, which brought the Enhanced Dialogue feature. The update focuses on bringing quality-of-life improvements to the Apple TV app. Opening the app after 17.2 is installed now puts a sidebar with streaming services and Apple service content that can be integrated within the tvOS Watch Now. Dedicated sections for Sports, Apple TV+, Watch Now, and Search have been added, as well as libraries that can house bought movies and TV shows. Sections for ESPN, Prime Video, Peacock, Discovery, Hulu, Comedy Central, CBS, and ABC are integrated as well.

A quick tap or click into the service opens up what’s available, and a ‘My TV’ section has replaced the ‘My Channels’ area. Apple TV owners can download the update by going to the System App, then Software Update.