Apple TV

tvOS 17.2 finally arrives

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple has launched tvOS 17.2 to the public, bringing bug fixes, performance improvements, and several new features.

17.2 arrives a month after 17.1, which brought the Enhanced Dialogue feature. The update focuses on bringing quality-of-life improvements to the Apple TV app. Opening the app after 17.2 is installed now puts a sidebar with streaming services and Apple service content that can be integrated within the tvOS Watch Now. Dedicated sections for Sports, Apple TV+, Watch Now, and Search have been added, as well as libraries that can house bought movies and TV shows. Sections for ESPN, Prime Video, Peacock, Discovery, Hulu, Comedy Central, CBS, and ABC are integrated as well.

A quick tap or click into the service opens up what’s available, and a ‘My TV’ section has replaced the ‘My Channels’ area. Apple TV owners can download the update by going to the System App, then Software Update.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
