tvOS 17.2 removes Apple TV Wishlist feature

Apple TV users may find themselves without a wishlist when they update to tvOS 17.2.

A significant number of users took to the internet to voice their displeasure about their wishlists being removed with the advent of tvOS 17.2. Apple has removed the ability to buy movies and TV shows in iTunes, instead redirecting users to the Apple TV app for completing the move. The consolidation of viewing and buying content in the Apple TV app has unfortunately removed the wishlist option without warning.

In iPad and iPhone, the iTunes app has a wishlist for adding movies and TV shows for later references. However, this feature did not transfer with the update on Apple TV, which means long lists have vanished when users update. tvOS 17.2 disabled iTunes TV shows and movies, and Apple has not commented on whether it will appear on future updates.