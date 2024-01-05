tvOS 17.3 second beta seeded to developers

Apple has seeded its tvOS 17.3 update of the second beta to developers after the first tvOS 17.3 beta was released.

Developers who have registered for an account at Apple can download the latest tvOS 17.3 beta via the Apple TV’s Settings app. Updates for Apple TV are rarely major, with most of the improvements going towards performance and bug fixes. Apple has not released patch notes for the update, which means developers will just have to sift through the software to find what’s new. Traditionally, Apple does not give out notes for software under beta testing.

Apple’s latest tvOS 17.3 beta update has a build number 21K5635C. Developers can opt to get the download through OTA, or over the air when it becomes available to them. Installation is fairly straightforward- open the Apple TV, acquire the update wait for it to finish, then reboot the device.