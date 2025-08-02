Apple TV

tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users

By Samantha Wiley
The latest and possibly last iteration of tvOS 18 is now available to download.

tvOS 18.6 has launched for all Apple TV users. There are no new features for tvOS 18 at this stage, only that it contains the latest performance improvements and bug fixes. In the official patch notes, Apple said that it ‘includes general performance and stability improvements.’ It’s worth noting that the minor patch usually comes with better system reliability and closes vulnerabilities. tvOS 18.6 can be downloaded and installed on supported Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices.

Apple TV users can go to the System and Settings page, then to Software Updates for tvOS 18.6. Those who have automatic updates enabled might see the newest version already installed. A stable Wi-Fi internet connection is recommended. tvOS 26 is expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

