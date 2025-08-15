tvOS 26 Brings Changes With HomeKit Now Being Referred to as ‘Apple Home’

The tvOS 26 fifth beta has tweaked multiple references in the HomeKit to Apple Home, as seen in the menus for all the models for Apple TV that are compatible with receiving the update. Features like AirPlay and HomeKit have been changed to Apple Home.

Apple Home is the ecosystem and smart home app for Apple, and HomeKit has been the label of the fundamental smart home accessory of the company for 11 years now, counting from 2014. This suggests that the company is discontinuing HomeKit for Apple Home, or perhaps because Apple Home is a better name for their smart home accessory, also considering that the company is preparing for the launch of a new smart home hub.

As of now, there are still plenty of references to Apple Home and HomeKit found on software platforms and on Apple’s website. Maybe sometime in the future, the Apple Home could be used for branding and entirely replace the HomeKit brand.