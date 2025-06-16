Apple TV

tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV users won’t have to sign in every time they access Apple TV apps when tvOS 26 rolls out.

Apple announced cross-platform app signing across its major softwares, which include tvOS 26 and iOS 26. Once users are signed into an app from their iPhone devices they won’t need to do it a second time on an Apple TV device, for example. This will take the form of the Automatic Sign-In API that developers can put into their apps. Automatic sign-in will prove to be convenient for app users when it gets implemented as they won’t have to sign in to devices every time they want to open apps.

The mechanism of automatic sign-in is such that usernames and passwords will be linked through users’ Apple Accounts. It may take a while for consumers to see this change when tvOS 26 rolls out to the public.

