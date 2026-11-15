tvOS 27.2.1 was released by Apple today for the operating system of their Apple TV. tvOS 27 was released in September, and tvOS 27.2.1 usually releases a couple of weeks after the release of tvOS 27.2. Siri AI support is brought in for the second- and third-generation Apple TV 4K and will be available for all models of Apple TV 4K that have support for tvOS 27. Siri AI was announced by Apple for the 4th-generation Apple TV 4K, where a separate os for tvOS 27.2 activates the AI on the recent set-top box, but older models of the Apple TV 4K are going to have to update to tvOS 27.2.1 to gain access to the features.



Siri AI is the long-awaited revamped version of Siri that is more capable and smarter. Apple finally launched it this year. The AI is able to draw on personal context and content to provide you with suggestions, answer basic questions, and do tasks. Siri AI on the Apple TV will require you to have an iOS device that is compatible with Apple Intelligence, with models like the iPhone 15 Pro or newer. If you have an Apple TV, you can install tvOS 27.2.1 if you go to Settings, go to System and then Software Update.

New software for the HomePod was released, called HomePod Software 27.2.1 for both the HomePod and HomePod mini, but noticeably, Siri AI support is still absent for the HomePod mini 2.

The new Apple TV 4K is the fourth-generation model powered by the A19 chip and supports Siri AI with a revamped remote for Siri, with Precision Finding and Find My support. Siri AI support is available for the second-generation models of the Apple TV 4K. You can use the HomePod mini 2 as a sound system for your Apple TV to create surround sound.