tvOS YouTube app adds NFL Sunday ticket

Google has released a new update to its Apple TV YouTube TV app to bring several changes and features.

A YouTube staff recently went on Reddit to reveal YouTube TV version 1.13 and what it contains. The update fixes a frequent Apple TV 4K crash issue, as well as the app showing a black screen from the start. The post showed how it could happen- the Apple TV hardware transitions from SDR to HDR and caused the issue. Users can try and resolve the problem by disabling range matching or setting the SDR to default.

The team went on to say that they may have fixed audio-visual sync problems and have been testing a possible solution. In that line, YouTube says that there has been an increase in bitrate for live 1080p content. Multi-view gets a special mention as well. Plus, getting the NFL Sunday Ticket can now be done in-app.