UEI Remote offered as an Apple TV Remote Alternative

Universal Electronics is giving Apple TV users an alternative remote for their devices. Dubbed the UEI Remote, it’s designed specifically to handle satellite, cable and MVPD customers.

The remote utilizes BLE, or Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity combined with infrared to bring universal control. Furthermore, the UEI has a separate channel and volume rockers, media playback buttons, a button for program guides and Siri search capabilities.

UEI Remote also has Apple’s MFi authentication chip for pairing to Apple TV, as well as an ambient light sensor and an accelerometer for easier button viewing under low-light conditions when moved or picked up.

Third party accessories for Apple TV’s remote has been offered before. In July, a company named Function101 offered one for $30, albeit without Siri options, while Salt offered one for its customers for use on Apple TV 4K boxes.

Universal Electronic’s remote will be pushed towards cable companies who offer Apple TV 4K to their customers.