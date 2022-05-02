UK looking to regulate streaming services

Deadline reports that the UK government is looking to regulate streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ via a white paper document.

UK regulator Ofcom is tasked with the responsibility of enforcing and application of guidelines within the Broadcasting Code, with possible changes to ensure the content is free of offensive or harmful materials. Furthermore, the body suggests that principles of privacy, accuracy and fairness should be applied before video on demand could be made available to viewers.

As per White Paper, streaming companies who are guilty of breaking the code are required to pay £250,000 or up to 5 percent of the company revenue, whichever is higher.

Currently, the rule only applies to larger streaming services such as Netflix and the others, as well as Apple TV+ since it’s owned by the most valuable company in the world.

The white paper document is available to view online at the official UK government’s website.