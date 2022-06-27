Unfinished novel ‘The Buccaneers’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple has recently picked up a new series based on the unfinished novel of Edith Wharton, titled ‘The Buccaneers’.

Edith Wharton began writing ‘The Buccaneers’ in 1930 but left it unfinished when she passed away in 1937. However, the author left a detailed outline which was picked up by Katherine Jakeways, who’s known for her work in ‘Where This Service Will Terminate’ and ‘Tracey Ullman’s Show’. The novel will receive a modernization in an eight-part series of the same name.

‘The Buccaneers’ will be starred by Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe, and made by The Forge Entertainment for Apple. Production is set in Scotland, with Susanna White serving as the director while Beth Willis will be the show’s executive producer.

The Apple TV+ series features other notable Hollywood personalities such as Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Aubri Ibrag. Date of availability is yet to be announced as well.