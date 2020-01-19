Upcoming Apple TV+ Earth Day film to be narrated by Meryl Streep

Apple has cast Meryl Streep to narrate its Earth Day animated film on the Apple TV+ platform. On April 17, Apple TV+ will feature a 36-minute animated film about a young child who visits the ‘Museum of Everything’ and learns more about Earth in the process.

Apple TV+ Earth Day

Here We Are- Notes for Living on Planet Earth is based on NY Times bestseller from Jeffers. The short film will also have voices from Jacob Tremblay, Ruth Negga and Chris O’Dowd. April 22 marks the official Earth Day date for this year.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s subscription platform that features exclusive content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Truth Be Told’, ‘Servant’, ‘See’ and others. Upcoming shows include ‘Mythic Quest- Raven’s Banquet’ ‘Little America’ and ‘Severance’ Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month but owners of new iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV and iPod Touches get to watch it free for 12 months.