Upcoming Apple TV might have a camera

The next Apple TV might have a camera for FaceTime calls based on text found in tvOS 17.

Advertisements

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in the latest Power On newsletter that a camera-equipped Apple TV will allow for ‘gesture-based controls’, but did not go into specifics. The last tvOS 17 update allowed for the FaceTime app to be downloaded on Apple TV and unlock the iPad or iPhone’s rear camera for video conferences. Hand gestures for FaceTime were added on tvOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and iOS 17, which could pave the way for camera integration on the Apple TV device. With a camera on the Apple TV, an external device such as an iPad or iPhone won’t be needed.

Gurman mentioned a ‘lightweight smart display’ that Apple was considering. A low-end iPad or something similar can be moved from one room to another and charged with a hub around the house.