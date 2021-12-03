Upcoming Apple TV+ Peanuts Holiday Special Gets New Trailer

A new trailer video for the upcoming Apple TV+ Peanuts holiday special, ‘Auld Lang Syne’ has been uploaded along with several themed shows.

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne is an original Apple TV+ special that will be available to watch beginning December 10 on Apple TV+. Notably speaking, it’s the first original Peanuts show to be made under the Apple TV+ platform under the partnership with WildBrain, Lee Mendelson Films and Peanuts Worldwide.

The trailer also comes with a promise of ‘more Peanuts episodes’ throughout the holiday season. Apple has made mention of several other holiday-themed titles, including ones for ‘Stillwater’, ‘Get Rolling with Otis’ and ‘A Winter’s Cow Tale’.

For Auld Lang Syne official trailer is available to watch on the Apple TV+ official YouTube channel. To access the show once it’s live, a subscription to Apple TV+ is needed. Those interested can sign up for $4.99 a month.