Upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Shrinking’ features Jason Segel

Hollywood actor Jason Segel is set to play the lead role in the upcoming Apple TV+ original series, ‘Shrinking’.

‘Shrinking’ tells the story of a therapist who decides to break the norm and tell his clients his own perceptions. The show’s description reads, ‘ignoring his training and ethics, he makes huge tumultuous changes in clients’ lives including his own’.

Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence and Segel are set to become the show’s executive producers, with Segel serving as the writer for the 10-episode series. The actor will also be appearing in ‘The Sky is Everywhere’, another exclusive Apple TV+ film.

‘Shrinking’ is promising to be an exciting show as it comes from the same people who made the Apple TV+ hit ‘Ted Lasso’. The show doesn’t have a release date yet, but we may have helpful details soon.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features original shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Greyhound’ and ‘See’, among others.